Main events of August 23. Collaborator Igor Telegin was blown up in Kherson Oblast, and the President of Poland came to Kyiv

At night, the Russian army shelled the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region, and it was particularly loud in the Tsilynna area. There were no casualties, but one residential building was completely destroyed. The occupiers shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region: Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol ones. In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians hit the Zelenodolsk community with Uragans, a 45-year-old woman was killed, and her husband was hospitalized. In the Nikopol district, the Russians fired twice at the Marganets community from heavy artillery, 13 hits were recorded. Two women, 61 and 63 years old, were injured in Marhanets, one of them was hospitalized. In addition, the Russians shelled the city of Dnipro, fragments of rockets fell on private houses. There were no casualties.

In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military destroyed two ammunition depots and two command posts of the occupiers. This refers to the ammunition warehouse and the command post of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment in Chornobayivka, as well as the command post of the 331st Parachute Airborne Regiment in Novovoskresenske and the ammunition warehouse in Blahodatne.

The occupiers in the Donetsk region reported that Ukrainian artillery allegedly hit the administration of the so-called head of the "DPR" Denis Pushylin. The projectile hit the facade of the building, the right wing and upper floor were also damaged, and a fire started in the building itself. Pushylin himself was allegedly not injured as a result of the blow and "is in a safe place."

Russian collaborators reported an attempt on the "Deputy Head of the Department of Internal Policy of the Kherson Region" Igor Telegin — an improvised explosive device went off, the official is alive.

Russian troops are targeting and deliberately shelling the ash pits of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant to raise clouds of radioactive dust. According to the Main Department of Intelligence, this is a new method of creating the desired "picture" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for manipulating public opinion and influencing the world community.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the mandatory presence of shelters in new buildings. This means that from now on, developers must equip bomb shelters during the construction of housing. In addition, the state architectural and construction control body will have the right to refuse to issue a certificate of readiness of the building for operation, if the developer does not complete the work on the equipment of the bomb shelter.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda came to Kyiv. He met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and took part in a meeting of the Crimean Platform. Andrzej Duda called his visit to Kyiv "a day of protest against Russian imperialism."

The Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Yaroslav Nagy, said that his country will hand over 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. In return, Germany will send 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks, the necessary ammunition and spare parts to Slovakia.

In the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive the latest IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany. Earlier, the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Burbok, said that IRIS-T is in the production stage and will be ready by the end of this summer.