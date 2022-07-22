Germany announced that the IRIS-T air defense system for Ukraine will be ready by the end of summer

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbock, reported that the IRIS-T air defense system for Ukraine is currently at the production stage. She hopes to have it ready by the end of the summer.

She told about this in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

"Our problem, like that of many European countries, is that there is not everything that Ukraine needs in stock. Therefore, we will send to Ukraine, for example, IRIS-T, one of the most modern air defense systems, which is currently only at the production stage and, hopefully, will be ready at the end of the summer," Burbok explained.

According to her, Germany focuses not only on military support to Ukraine, but also on many other aspects.

"We are considering different types of support: what we can do in matters of investigations, demining cities. We provide medical assistance, accept refugees. And yes, if there are things where we can do more with the help of direct financial grants that we are currently discussing, we are looking at that as well," she emphasized.