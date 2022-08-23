President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the mandatory presence of shelters in new buildings. This means that developers will have to equip bomb shelters during the construction of housing.

This is stated on the page of the draft law.

The draft law provides for the deployment of a network of bomb shelters in Ukraine, including in new buildings. Urban planning documentation should include information on planned civil protection engineering and technical measures.

In addition, the state architectural and construction control body will have the right to refuse to issue a certificate of readiness of the building for operation, if the developer does not complete the work on the equipment of the bomb shelter.

The draft law also provides for the creation of engineering and technical means for evacuating citizens with reduced mobility in buildings where more than 50 people live permanently, and in buildings where more than 100 people can be temporarily accommodated.

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the relevant law at a meeting on June 19.