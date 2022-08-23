Intelligence: Occupiers fire at Zaporizhzhia TPP to raise clouds of radioactive dust

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense reports that Russian troops are targeting and deliberately firing at the ash pits of the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant in order to raise clouds of radioactive dust.

Mostly, the occupiers fire at the ash pits of the largest TPP of Ukraine, which is located next to the ZNPP, with mortars. According to MDI, this is a new method of creating the desired "picture" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for manipulating public opinion and influencing the world community.

Ash dumps are places where ash is stored, which is formed during the operation of thermal power plants. This waste has a high concentration of toxic substances and a level of radiation that is at least 2.5 times higher than the natural background. When ash dries, dust is formed, which can move over considerable distances. After the shelling, clouds of dust are formed, which are blown by the wind around the occupied Energodar.

Monitoring of the radiation background already records an increase in the level of radiation. The occupiers are trying to present these data as the results of "strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine".