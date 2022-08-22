The occupiers of the Russian Federation fired at the Thermal Power Plant in Energodar and blamed the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are victims

Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant in occupied Energodar. The occupiers report that a man was killed and several other people were injured as a result of the shelling. The Russians traditionally blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the attack. But there are many questions about their version.

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Energodar, told about it.

He published a photo of a man who, according to the Russians, allegedly died due to shelling.

"Judging by the video from the occupiers of the damage to the car with almost straight holes from the bullets, the car was fired at close range. Probably from a machine gun. We are currently investigating whether there really is a fact of human death," Orlov wrote.

According to the mayor of Energodar, it is known for certain that todayʼs mortar shelling damaged the central heating station in the city. Dmytro Orlov noted that repair work at the station will probably continue until the morning.

At 5:53 p.m., Orlov confirmed the death of a man near the TPP. According to him, the driver, born in 1978, died on the spot. Another man, born in 1996, was seriously injured and is now in intensive care. Doctors are fighting for his life.