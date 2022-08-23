The President of Poland called for the dismantling of “Nord Stream — 2”

Polish President Andrzej Duda stated at the Crimean Platform summit that while Russia is at war with Ukraine, it is impossible to do business with it. Therefore, according to him, the gas pipeline "North Stream — 2" should be completely dismantled, not just stopped.

"I would like to remind you that “Nord Stream — 2” began to operate after the seizure of Crimea, but we cannot return to normal business with Russia, to normal relations while it is fighting against Ukraine and occupying its territories. A change in policy in the West is not just a complete termination of “Nord Stream — 2”, but also the liquidation, complete dismantling of this stream," he emphasized.

Duda noted that against the background of the war, the countries no longer have the opportunity to return to the line that was on February 23 of this year.

"It is necessary to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine together with Crimea within the internationally recognized borders. Crimea is and remains the same part of Ukraine as Gdansk and Lublin are Poland, Nice is France, Cologne is Germany, Rotterdam is the Netherlands," noted the Polish president.