Polish President Andrzej Duda stated at the Crimean Platform summit that while Russia is at war with Ukraine, it is impossible to do business with it. Therefore, according to him, the gas pipeline "North Stream — 2" should be completely dismantled, not just stopped.
"I would like to remind you that “Nord Stream — 2” began to operate after the seizure of Crimea, but we cannot return to normal business with Russia, to normal relations while it is fighting against Ukraine and occupying its territories. A change in policy in the West is not just a complete termination of “Nord Stream — 2”, but also the liquidation, complete dismantling of this stream," he emphasized.
Duda noted that against the background of the war, the countries no longer have the opportunity to return to the line that was on February 23 of this year.
"It is necessary to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine together with Crimea within the internationally recognized borders. Crimea is and remains the same part of Ukraine as Gdansk and Lublin are Poland, Nice is France, Cologne is Germany, Rotterdam is the Netherlands," noted the Polish president.
- On September 10, 2021, the construction of the “Nord Stream — 2” pipeline was completely completed. The gas pipeline envisages the laying of two gas pipeline strands over 1.2 thousand kilometers long, each with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. With them, Russia will supply gas to Germany through the maritime territories of the Russian Federation, Germany, Finland, Sweden and Denmark.
- On February 21, Russia recognized the independence of "L/DPR" and began to introduce regular troops to Donbas. Three days later, on February 24, Russia launched a full-scale aggression against Ukraine, introducing troops from Crimea, the occupied Donbas, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as from Belarus.
- On February 22, the United States, Great Britain, Australia, Japan, Canada and the European Union introduced sanctions for Russiaʼs recognition of the "L/DPR". Restrictions are imposed on State Duma deputies, military officials, banks, and a number of individuals and legal entities. The certification of "Nord Stream — 2" has also been suspended.