The USA opposed the ban on issuing visas to Russians

The United States did not support President Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs initiative to ban the issuance of tourist visas to all Russians.

"Voice of America" writes about it.

The US State Department also spoke out against such a ban. "The United States would not like to close all avenues of escape to safety for Russian dissidents or those who may become victims of human rights violations," said a representative of the State Department in response to questions from the press on Monday. The American diplomatic service emphasized that it is necessary to separate the actions of the Russian government and its policy in Ukraine from the Russian people.

The State Department also recalled the visa sanctions that the US, its allies, and partners have imposed against Kremlin officials and those who help them. More than five thousand people have come under US visa restrictions since February 24, 2022, in response to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.