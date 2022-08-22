The USA opposed the ban on issuing visas to Russians

The United States did not support President Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs initiative to ban the issuance of tourist visas to all Russians.
"Voice of America" writes about it.
The US State Department also spoke out against such a ban. "The United States would not like to close all avenues of escape to safety for Russian dissidents or those who may become victims of human rights violations," said a representative of the State Department in response to questions from the press on Monday. The American diplomatic service emphasized that it is necessary to separate the actions of the Russian government and its policy in Ukraine from the Russian people.
The State Department also recalled the visa sanctions that the US, its allies, and partners have imposed against Kremlin officials and those who help them. More than five thousand people have come under US visa restrictions since February 24, 2022, in response to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.
- On August 9, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Estonia called on the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians for trips to the EU due to Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that starting in September, Finland will reduce the issuance of visas to Russian citizens by 90%.
- Before that, on July 28, Estonia prohibited Russian citizens from submitting documents for obtaining a temporary residence permit or visa for the purpose of studying in the country. In addition, short-term employment of Russians and Belarusians will be possible only if they have a valid visa from Estonia — previously, they could be employed with a visa from another EU country.
- On August 5, the Embassy of Latvia in Russia indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation, but with some exceptions.
- The Czech government also decided not to issue visas and temporary residence permits to Russian and Belarusian citizens until the end of March 2023.