Zelensky called on Western countries to ban entry to Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western countries to ban entry for all Russians and introduce a full embargo on Russian energy carriers.
He stated this in an interview with The Washington Post.
Zelensky emphasized that "the most important sanctions are to close the borders because the Russians are taking away someone elseʼs land." According to him, Russians should "live in isolation until they change their philosophy."
"All Russians, whoever they are... let them go to Russia. Then they will understand. They will say: "This war has nothing to do with us. The entire population canʼt be held responsible, can they?" Maybe. The population elected this government, and it does not fight or argue with it," Zelensky emphasized.
- On August 5, Latvia stopped issuing visas to citizens of the Russian Federation indefinitely.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, said that his department is preparing a proposal to the European Union to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians.
- The government of the Czech Republic has decided not to issue visas, and temporary residence permits to citizens of Russia and Belarus until the end of March 2023.