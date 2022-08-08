Zelensky called on Western countries to ban entry to Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western countries to ban entry for all Russians and introduce a full embargo on Russian energy carriers.

He stated this in an interview with The Washington Post.

Zelensky emphasized that "the most important sanctions are to close the borders because the Russians are taking away someone elseʼs land." According to him, Russians should "live in isolation until they change their philosophy."

"All Russians, whoever they are... let them go to Russia. Then they will understand. They will say: "This war has nothing to do with us. The entire population canʼt be held responsible, can they?" Maybe. The population elected this government, and it does not fight or argue with it," Zelensky emphasized.