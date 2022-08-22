Overview of the events of August 22: the occupiers shelled Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk oblast, and Odesa oblast, and in Luhansk, men are being taken into the army, blackmailing children

At night, the Russians again bombarded Kharkiv with rockets from Belgorod. As a result of the shelling, a two-story building was destroyed, but there is no information about the victims. Dnipropetrovsk oblast was also shelled — Nikopol was shelled with "Grad" and barrel artillery three times during the night, the Kryvorizka district was hit with "Uragan", and the Russians hit the Synelnyk district with rockets. The head of Mykolayiv oblast military administration Vitaliy Kim said that at night the Russians shelled the city again, as a result of which the cafe caught fire, and it is also known that the territory of the enterprise was hit. Previously, there were no casualties.

Russia hit the Odesa oblast with missiles and hit an infrastructure facility. The Russians launched the Kh-59 air-launched missile from the Su-35 aircraft from the direction of the Black Sea. There are no casualties.

The Ukrainian military in the south over the past day eliminated 20 Russian soldiers. They also hit the bridge at the Kakhovskaya HPP again. In addition, one hull self-propelled gun of the Hyacinth-S type, one Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, two S-300 launchers, one illumination and guidance radar station and other equipment were destroyed.

The Russians announced 15 casualties as a result of another attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivskyi Bridge. Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Oblast Council, said that at the time of the attack, a Russian column with ammunition was moving along the Antonivsky bridge. The impact was so powerful that the ammunition detonated, damaging the concrete structures.

Residents of occupied Luhansk report repeated cases of disappearance of children aged 14 to 18. Children are detained for identification. But the procedure does not last 72 hours, as usual, but until the father or brother comes to pick up the child. In exchange for the release of the children, the occupiers demand that one of the men go to fight against Ukraine.

Almost nine thousand Ukrainian soldiers died in the war with Russia. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi. As of the morning of August 22, Russian losses amount to 45,400 soldiers.

In Kyiv, in the period from August 22 to 25, it was forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful gatherings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people. Such a decision is a timely response to Russian missile attacks on decision-making centers, infrastructure and defense industry facilities during the celebration of Flag Day and Independence Day.

Poland transferred another five thousand Starlink terminals to Ukraine. Along with this batch, there are already about 20,000 Starlinks in Ukraine. This will help Ukrainians to always be in touch, and critical infrastructure objects to work in the most difficult conditions.

The Kremlin rules out a peace agreement to end the war against Ukraine. Moscow expects a protracted war. This was stated by the permanent representative of Russia at the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov. According to him, there will be no direct negotiations between Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.