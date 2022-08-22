The Ukrainian military eliminated 20 Russian soldiers and two S-300 installations in the South

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 20 Russian soldiers in the South. They also hit the bridge at the Kakhovka HPP again.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

It was reported there that the Ukrainian aviation made two strikes on places where Russians gathered near Oleksandrivka and Burhanivka.

"As part of the execution of fire missions by missile and artillery units, fire control has been strengthened and the capacity of the Kahovka Bridge has been adjusted," — noted in OC "South".

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 20 occupiers, one Hyacinth-S type self-propelled gun, one Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, two S-300 launchers, one illumination and guidance radar station, as well as a mobile radar complex for detecting aerodynamic and of "Nebo-M" ballistic objects, two 120-caliber towed mortars, three units of armored vehicles.