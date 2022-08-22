Russia rejects the peace agreement to end the war. There will be no direct talks between Putin and Zelensky

The Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN in Geneva, Gennadiy Gatilov, said that the Kremlin rules out a peace agreement to end the war against Ukraine. Moscow expects a protracted war.

He told the Financial Times about it.

According to Gatilov, the Russian Federation does not currently see the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the issue.

"Now I see no possibility for diplomatic contacts. And the longer the conflict continues, the more difficult it will be to find a diplomatic solution," he said.

Gatilov said the UN should play a bigger role in trying to end the war and accused the US and other NATO countries of pressuring Ukraine not to negotiate. According to him, there will be no direct negotiations between Putin and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.