Erdogan offered Putin to organize a meeting with Zelensky in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to organize negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is reported by CNN Turk.

He noted that he sees positive reflections in the dialogue with Russia in the Caucasus, Syria and Ukraine. And he added that the initiative to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea is the latest example of this.

"Despite the difficulties on the ground, I also firmly believe that the crisis will be resolved at the negotiating table. I once again reminded Mr. Putin that we can hold his meeting with Mr. Zelensky," Erdogan said after the meeting in the Russian city of Sochi.

However, according to the Turkish leader, there will be no winner in the war in Ukraine.

"We will continue to develop our dialogue with our Black Sea neighbor, Russia, in all areas to promote regional and global peace," Erdogan said.