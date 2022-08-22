It was forbidden to hold mass events from August 22 to 25 in Kyiv

It was forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people in Kyiv, in the period from August 22 to 25.

This is stated in the instructions of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Major General, Mykola Zhyrnov.

Such decision is a timely response to Russian missile attacks on decision-making centers, infrastructure and defense industry facilities during the celebration of the Day of the National Flag and the Independence Day.