The Russian army lost 200 soldiers yet over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of August 22. Right, the occupiers lost 200 of their soldiers yet over the past day, totaling 45 400 since the beginning of the war.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

1 919 tanks (7 over the past day);

4 230 combat armored vehicles (6);

1 032 artillery systems (4);

266 rocket launcher systems (no changes);

145 air defense means (4);

234 aircraft;

198 helicopters (1);

815 drones (9);

194 cruise missiles (4);

15 ships/boats;

3 149 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (6);

99 units of special equipment.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Donetsk direction.