Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny: Almost 9 thousand Ukrainian soldiers died in the war

Almost 9 000 Ukrainian soldiers have already died in the war with Russia.

This was reported on August 22 during the "Defenders. Roll call" forum, by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Interfax writes about it.

"Not only military personnel and not only those who took up arms participate in this war, but also our little children, who are not guilty of anything at all, except that they were born right here and right at this time. They really do not understand what is happening, but they definitely need protection near Soledar, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, and here, because their father went to the front and may be one of the almost 9 thousand heroes who died," noted Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

As of the morning of August 22, Russian losses will be 45 400 soldiers.

Before that, Ukraine did not disclose the total number of dead in the war against Russia, as such requirements of the state of war: this is information that the enemy should not know, because based on this data, military experts can draw many conclusions and use this information for analysis and planning.