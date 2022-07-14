The Ministry of Defense explained why the state does not disclose the total number of dead

The state does not yet disclose the total number of people killed in the war against Russia, as this is a requirement of martial law.

"This is information that the enemy should not know, because based on this data, military specialists can draw many conclusions and use this information for analysis and planning. That is why until the end of the martial law, this information is closed and cannot be made public," Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said at the briefing.

She assured that the families of all the victims receive adequate payments due to the loss of a defender.

"During the briefing, I appealed to public initiatives that collect this data in various ways, systematize and make it public, with a request to take into account the fact that publicizing such information during martial law harms our defense," Malyar emphasized.