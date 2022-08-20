A drone crashed into the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

In occupied Sevastopol, on the morning of August 20, a drone fell on the roof of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the so-called governor of the city Mikhail Razvozzhaev and added that "the anti-aircraft defense did not manage [t shot the drone], but there are no victims." The headquarters was surrounded by emergency services, and residents are asked not to go outside.

"They were not shot down, although they worked on the bay with small arms. Walked low. There are no victims," he wrote.

Within an hour, Razvozzhaev changed his mind and said that the drone had been shot down after all — it fell on the roof and caught fire.