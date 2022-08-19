The German coalition called for launching “Nord Stream 2” and stocking up on gas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already reacted

Wolfgang Kubicki, the deputy speaker of the Bundestag from the Free Democratic Party, which is part of Germanyʼs ruling coalition, advocated the opening of Russiaʼs “Nord Stream 2” gas pipeline to fill gas storage for the winter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called it "drug addiction".

Kubicki stated this in an interview with RND.

"We must open “Nord Stream 2” as soon as possible to fill our gas storages for the winter. There is no good reason not to open Nord Stream 2, he stated.

According to him, this will allow people not to freeze in winter, and enterprises not to stop work.

At the same time, Kubicki emphasized that as soon as the tanks are filled, the gas pipeline can be closed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, has already responded to such statements. He stated that the situation with “Nord Stream 2” resembles drug addiction.

"The calls of some German politicians to start “Nord Stream 2” for a short time and then close it are irrational. It resembles a drug addiction, when a person says: "Just one last time!", not realizing the devastating consequences of each "last time." Addiction to Russian gas kills!" he wrote.