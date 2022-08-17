Main Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense: After the explosions in Crimea, Russian troops began to move their aircraft deep into the peninsula and into the territory of the Russian Federation

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reports that after the explosions in Crimea, Russian troops began to move their aircraft deep into the peninsula and into the territory of the Russian Federation. In total, the flight of at least 24 planes and 14 helicopters was recorded.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense writes about this on its Telegram channel.

"The occupiers are carrying out measures to partially transfer aviation equipment from forward-based airfields in Crimea to reserve airfields and airfields permanently based on the territory of the Russian Federation. Such activity was noted after a series of explosions at the military infrastructure facilities of the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula, including at the airfields "Saki" (August 9) and "Gvardiyske" (August 16)," the report says.

In particular, on August 17, three Su-35S, three Su-34, five Su-27/30SM, and three more, probably MiG-31, flew to Russia from Belbek airfield in Crimea.

Six Ka-27 helicopters and eight other helicopters also left the airfields.