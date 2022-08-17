NATO Secretary General called on Russia to withdraw troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and let the IAEA inspect it

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for the withdrawal of troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspection there.
"European Truth" writes about this.
"The seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian forces poses a serious threat to the safety and security of these facilities. Raises the risk of a nuclear accident or incident. And endangers the population of Ukraine, of neighboring countries, and of the international community. It is urgent to allow the inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency. And to ensure the withdrawal of all Russian forces," Stoltenberg said.
- On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the engineers of the station said that the fire of the occupiers on the NPP is being adjusted by Rosatom employees. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud, but not painful."
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians, and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN, and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and occupied Enerhodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the ZNPP and the cessation of any military actions around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of military personnel and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the ZNPP. The USA supported this idea, but Russia was against it.
- On August 14, the European Union and 42 countries issued a joint statement calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the entire territory of Ukraine.
- Separately, the UN stated that they are ready to help the IAEA visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Secretary-General held a conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.