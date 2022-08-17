NATO Secretary General called on Russia to withdraw troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and let the IAEA inspect it

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for the withdrawal of troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspection there.

"European Truth" writes about this.

"The seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian forces poses a serious threat to the safety and security of these facilities. Raises the risk of a nuclear accident or incident. And endangers the population of Ukraine, of neighboring countries, and of the international community. It is urgent to allow the inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency. And to ensure the withdrawal of all Russian forces," Stoltenberg said.