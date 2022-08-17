The advisor to the head of the OP, Mykhailo Podolyak, spoke about Ukraineʼs plans to destroy the Crimean bridge

The adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, noted that Ukraine considers the Crimean bridge as a legitimate military target and announced new explosions on the peninsula in the next 2-3 months.
He told about this in an interview with The Guardian.
Podolyak suggested that the attack on a Russian airbase near the city of Saky on August 9 could have been the work of Crimean guerrillas, but dismissed Moscowʼs suggestion that it could have been an accident.
He noted that the Russians learned "different physics" if they believe that the explosion of the ammunition storage was caused by a cigarette, which was carelessly thrown.
"I certainly agree with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which predicts more such incidents in the next 2-3 months. I think we will be able to see more such cases," Podolyak told reporters.
He also emphasized that Ukraine considers the Crimean bridge as a legitimate military target.
"This is an illegal construction and the main gate of supplying the Russian army to Crimea. Such objects must be destroyed," added Podolyak.
- On August 9, explosions rang out at the airbase in Novofedorivka, near Saky. There, the explosions destroyed the ammunition and aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The Washington Post also wrote that the explosions could have been carried out by Ukrainian special forces.
- On the morning of August 16, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported a detonation at the temporary ammunition storage site in the village of Maiske (Dzhankoy district). The explosion also damaged the railway, which trains from Rome to Crimea. Later, the Russian Federation declared "sabotage".
- President Volodymyr Zelensky called on residents of the occupied Crimea not to approach military facilities of the Russian army on the peninsula amid the latest explosions. The same applies to residents of other occupied territories of Ukraine.