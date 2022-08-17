The advisor to the head of the OP, Mykhailo Podolyak, spoke about Ukraineʼs plans to destroy the Crimean bridge

The adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, noted that Ukraine considers the Crimean bridge as a legitimate military target and announced new explosions on the peninsula in the next 2-3 months.

He told about this in an interview with The Guardian.

Podolyak suggested that the attack on a Russian airbase near the city of Saky on August 9 could have been the work of Crimean guerrillas, but dismissed Moscowʼs suggestion that it could have been an accident.

He noted that the Russians learned "different physics" if they believe that the explosion of the ammunition storage was caused by a cigarette, which was carelessly thrown.

"I certainly agree with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which predicts more such incidents in the next 2-3 months. I think we will be able to see more such cases," Podolyak told reporters.

He also emphasized that Ukraine considers the Crimean bridge as a legitimate military target.

"This is an illegal construction and the main gate of supplying the Russian army to Crimea. Such objects must be destroyed," added Podolyak.