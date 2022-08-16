Zelensky called on residents of occupied Crimea not to approach Russian military facilities on the peninsula

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on residents of the occupied Crimea not to approach military facilities of the Russian army on the peninsula amid the latest explosions. The same applies to other residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

He stated this in his evening address.

"Every day and every night we see new reports of explosions in the territory temporarily occupied by the occupiers. And I am asking now all our people in Crimea, other regions in the south of Ukraine, in the occupied areas of Donbas and Kharkiv oblast to be very careful. Please do not approach the military facilities of the Russian army and all the places where they store ammunition and equipment, where they keep their headquarters," Zelensky emphasized.

He emphasized that the fewer opportunities the Russian army has to sow death in Ukraine, the sooner the war will end. Zelensky noted that the mass flow of people from Crimea shows that Russians are beginning to understand that they do not belong on the peninsula.