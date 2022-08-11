The General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense do not confirm involvement in the explosions at airfields in Crimea and Belarus

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense do not confirm the involvement of the Ukrainian military in the explosions at airfields in Crimea and Belarus. However, they are satisfied with the result.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Oleksii Hromov told about this at the briefing.

Hromov noted that the information about the explosions at the "Zyabrawka" airfield in Belarus is only available to the General Staff, which was officially reported by the Belarusian side.

"Indeed, there were explosions at the Zyabrawka airfield, the day before there were similar explosions at the Saky airfield. Every serviceman of the Armed Forces, every unit would try to attract such a "star for being shot down" to himself. But at the moment, we only have those facts that are commented on by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense of Russia, respectively," he explained.

At the same time, Maliar emphasized that there is no official confirmation of the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the explosions in Crimea. Therefore, she urged Ukrainians not to trust anonymous sources.

"I appeal to everyone — readers, viewers, if you see in any media that some unknown representative of the Ministry of Defense without a surname, without a name, I recommend not to believe this information, because I confirm that there were no such conversations at the Ministry of Defense", she emphasized.