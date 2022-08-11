Explosions were heard near the airfield in Belarus at night. The Ministry of Defense explained it as “an engine failure”

Explosions were heard and flashes were seen at night in Belarus (Gomel oblast), near the border with Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense explained it as "engine failure".
Eyewitnesses reported that the explosions occurred near the Zyabrovka airfield, where Russian military aircraft are often stationed. On the morning of August 11, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that on August 10, around 11:00 p.m., during a test run, one of the pieces of equipment caught fire after the engine was replaced, and there were no casualties.
The Belaruski Gayun project notes that reports of at least eight outbreaks began at 12:30 a.m. on August 11, while the Defense Ministry says the "incident" occurred around 11:00 p.m. on August 10.
- On July 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Belarus had handed the Zyabrovka airfield under the control of the Russians. Analysts published a satellite image of the airfield — a division of 10 units of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile systems, two units of the "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft system, as well as radars and illumination and guidance radars were located there.