S-400, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Analysts have published a satellite image of the Zyabrovka airfield, which Belarus gave to Russia.

Analysts have published a satellite image of the Belarusian airfield "Zyabrovka" near Gomel, which is currently under the control of the Russians.

Defense analyst Kondar Muzyka posted on Twitter satellite images taken by Rochan Consulting on June 20, 2022. The "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group notes that the images indicate a slight increase in the number of military equipment at the airfield.

In the photo, you can see a division of 10 units of S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile systems, two units of the "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft system on earthen embankments, as well as radars and illumination and guidance radars. Next to it, under a camouflage net, there is a hardware container for operators.

In addition, armored infantry vehicles and tanks, dug in and camouflaged, appeared at the airfield.

The monitoring group notes that from the photo it can be concluded that the location of this equipment has not undergone significant changes since April 2022. At the same time, the S-400 increased by two units.