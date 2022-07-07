The threat of missile strikes from Belarus will continue for another three months. The south of the country was closed to aviation until October

The Belarusian authorities have extended the flight restriction zone for civil aviation (including UAVs) for another three months. Civilian planes are prohibited from flying in the south of Belarus at altitudes up to 19,800 meters from July 8 to October 7, 2022.

As the monitoring group "Belarusian Hajun" reports, this means that the threat of missile strikes from Belarus will remain for at least another three months. The country introduced a restricted zone at the beginning of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Its territory has not changed. Only the military aircraft of Belarus and Russia can operate within the zone.

It is from the south of Belarus that rockets are launched into the territory of Ukraine. According to the groupʼs calculations, at least 689 warheads have been launched from Belarus over Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the war.