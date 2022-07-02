Lukashenko said that Ukraine allegedly attacked the territory of Belarus, but Minsk does not want to fight

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack military facilities on the territory of his country a few days ago.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media.

According to Lukashenko, "all the missiles were intercepted". He also reported that he ordered the military to "target" the decision-making centers of the "opponents of Minsk". In addition, he noted that Russia and Belarus should "be ready within a day to mirror the aggressive actions of the West".

At the same time, Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus does not want to fight.

"As before, they are trying to drag us into the war in Ukraine. The goal is one — to deal with both Russia and Belarus in one fell swoop. They are allegedly worried, they declare from Ukraine that they would not like Belarusian troops to invade Ukraine through the northern border... I repeat to you once again what I said a year or more ago: we do not want to fight in Ukraine. We absolutely do not need this war," Lukashenko said.