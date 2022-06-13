The Presidentʼs Office: Ukraine has worked out a scenario of invasion of Belarusian troops, ready to “meet”

The military-political leadership of Ukraine has worked out various scenarios of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, including the option of invading Belarusian troops.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, told the Belarusian newspaper Zerkalo about this.

"Now we are coming out of the pessimistic scenario and preparing for it, reserving strength and assessing our capabilities. In order for us to be ready to inflict maximum and lightning damage on any army other than the Russian one," Podoliak said.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence is actively working in the Belarusian direction, monitoring all troop movements, exercises and maneuvers, as well as local government initiatives.

Podoliak added that if Lukashenko wants to see the mass death of his servicemen, they "need to go to Ukraine." He also believes that Lukashenko expects pressure from society if he gives the appropriate order.

In addition, according to Podoliak, the Belarusian dictator is already facing retribution for participating in the war against Ukraine.