Exercises for “transition from peacetime to wartime” begin in Belarus

Belarus has launched combat readiness classes aimed at moving from peacetime to wartime.

This was reported by BelTA.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus clarifies that combat readiness classes "are organized after the next call-up for military service and mastering the new replenishment of the program of initial military training."

According to the report, all categories of servicemen, units, military units, and units "for the organized implementation of measures for the transition from peacetime to wartime" are taking part in the training.