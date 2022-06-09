Evening summary of the General Staff: Russians storm in Sievierodonetsk and have partial success near Komyshuvakha

The General Staff of Ukraine has published the evening report as of June 9.
- Small arms and mortar shelling continues in the northern direction in the border areas, and Russia is investigating the situation with drones.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is shelling the Armed Forces so that they do not advance deep into the temporarily occupied territory.
- There was no active action in the Slovyansk direction, Russia is trying to consolidate on the achieved borders. Now the Russians are focused on replenishing supplies and regrouping units. There was artillery shelling along the line of contact.
- In the area of the village of Dolyna, Donetsk oblast, the Armed Forces struck at a concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers, with the support of artillery, stormed the city of Sievierodonetsk, were unsuccessful, and hostilities continued.
- Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assault on the northwestern outskirts of Toshkivka. The Russian army is partially successful in the areas of Komyshuvakha and Roty (Donetsk oblast).
- In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired rockets near Kramatorsk. Trying to determine the routes and weaknesses of the Armed Forces, Russia conducted reconnaissance in the area of the village of Nahirne — the Ukrainian military repulsed and forced them to withdraw.
- There was no active offensive in the Lyman direction. In Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovske and Zaporizhzhia — without changes.
- In the South Buh area, Russian units, under cover of artillery and multiple rocket launchers, are building a system of defensive lines, equipping positions and setting up minefields.
- In Belarus, the military enlistment offices began to form a "peopleʼs militia."