Ukrainian Ministry of Defense: Russia keeps its troops in 10 settlements of Belarus

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said that as of June 10, Russian troops were stationed in ten settlements in Belarus.

He told about it on air of a telemarathon.

Motuzyanyk did not name the number of Russian troops but added that Iskander operational and tactical missile systems had been deployed in Belarus. In addition, for the past few weeks, seven battalions of the Belarusian Armed Forces have been covering the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Motuznyak noted that the movements of troops in Belarus are currently demonstrative. Their goal is to distract Ukrainian forces and prevent their transfer to other directions. However, he added that missile systems pose a direct threat to Ukraine.