”The Armed Forces are in a position to seriously overwhelm them.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and intelligence officers commented on the threat from Belarus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate stated that there is no risk of an attack from Belarus yet.

The head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with "RBK-Ukraine" that the activity of the Belarusian army near the borders of Ukraine is planned, and without Russian troops, Belarus would not dare to do anything. Currently, the presence of Russian troops there is minimal.

"At this phase, there is no threat from the Belarusian army to Ukraine. It wonʼt be in the near future. As soon as it appears, believe me, we will know about it almost at the same moment," — he said.

In an interview with LB.ua, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba assured that the Armed Forces are capable of defeating Belarusian troops, and Minsk understands this.

"If we are talking about the Belarusian army, I think that this risk may grow in proportion to the possible successes of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine. As long as the Belarusian army clearly understands that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are capable of seriously overwhelming them, they will do everything possible to postpone their action. As of now, they are clearly aware of this," — said the minister.