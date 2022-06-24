Institute for the Study of War: Belarus is unlikely to attack Ukraine, and Russia has made significant progress in the Sievierodonetsk region

Belarus is unlikely to attack Ukraine on behalf of Russia, as it lacks the strength to do so, and in the last few days the occupiers have made significant progress in the Severodonetsk-Lysychansk region.

This is stated in the summary of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Belarus and Russia maintain close military cooperation, and Belarusian exercises are likely in part to threaten Ukraine. However, it is unlikely that Belarus will go to war in Ukraine on behalf of Russia. As previously reported by ISW, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, is unable to afford to involve even limited military resources in the war due to "internal consequences."; Belarusian forces without support are unlikely to be effective, and Russia does not have the reserves needed for a new offensive on Kyiv.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warned on June 23 that Belarusian forces could carry out provocations along the border with Ukraine during the exercises. In addition, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on June 23 in Moscow to discuss current bilateral military agreements. Users of Belarusian social networks also reported that Russian planes were delivered to Gomel airport on June 21 and 22. at least 16 S-400 missiles and one Pantsir complex.