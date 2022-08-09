Terrorist attack in Olenivka: Russia brought “international experts” to the pre-trial detention center — from Nicaragua and North Korea

The Russians brought so-called international experts to the territory of the colony in occupied Olenivka, where 48 Ukrainian prisoners of war died. Among them are representatives of Nicaragua and North Korea.

Russian State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"The international expert pool was able to see all the destruction with their own eyes and talk to eyewitnesses, including prisoners who survived the rocket attack," he noted.

The MP continues to claim that the colony was hit by the Armed Forces from HIMARS systems, although all experts, after analyzing the video and photos from the site, assure that the destruction inside is too small for HIMARS missiles. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office believes that the attack on the colony was carried out by the Russians with the help of thermobaric ammunition. Because of this, a strong fire broke out inside the barracks where the prisoners were kept, while almost no damage was recorded.

According to Slutsky, the group of "experts" that came to the colony included "journalists and analysts" from France, Italy, Germany, Serbia, Nicaragua and the DPRK.