Terrorist attack in Olenivka: Russia brought “international experts” to the pre-trial detention center — from Nicaragua and North Korea

The Russians brought so-called international experts to the territory of the colony in occupied Olenivka, where 48 Ukrainian prisoners of war died. Among them are representatives of Nicaragua and North Korea.
Russian State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
"The international expert pool was able to see all the destruction with their own eyes and talk to eyewitnesses, including prisoners who survived the rocket attack," he noted.
The MP continues to claim that the colony was hit by the Armed Forces from HIMARS systems, although all experts, after analyzing the video and photos from the site, assure that the destruction inside is too small for HIMARS missiles. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office believes that the attack on the colony was carried out by the Russians with the help of thermobaric ammunition. Because of this, a strong fire broke out inside the barracks where the prisoners were kept, while almost no damage was recorded.
According to Slutsky, the group of "experts" that came to the colony included "journalists and analysts" from France, Italy, Germany, Serbia, Nicaragua and the DPRK.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal. The Russians said that it was the UAF who hit the building with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre-trial detention center was fired upon by the Russians themselves in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured in the shelling. Previously, the Russians struck with a thermobaric weapon.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone, in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. Ukrainian military intelligence said that the explosion was carried out by the mercenaries of Wagner on the instructions of the owner of this private military company, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, "Putinʼs cook". They did not coordinate the organization and actual terrorist attack with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- On July 30, the Ministry of Defense of Russia published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack. There are 48 dead in the list, and 73 names in the list of wounded. Ukraine asks people not to trust these lists, because they are unofficial.