Flightradar stopped working because of Nancy Pelosiʼs plane. More than 300,000 people watched it

Aviation tracking service Flightradar has stopped working due to high load. More than 300,000 people watched the plane of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who, despite Chinaʼs threats, can visit Taiwan today.

Downdetector and DownForEveryoneOrJustMe services indicate a site failure.

Pelosiʼs plane took off from Kuala Lumpur at around 11:00 a.m. by Kyiv time and three hours later turned in the direction of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, China is drawing up troops in Fujian province, the closest to Taiwan. In social networks, there are videos of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and echelons with equipment.

Reuters writes that Chinese military aircraft flew dangerously over the line dividing the Taiwan Strait. PRC warships also approached the line.

Taiwanʼs troops are also on alert. They are currently tracking Chinese forces.