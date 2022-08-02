Flightradar stopped working because of Nancy Pelosiʼs plane. More than 300,000 people watched it

Aviation tracking service Flightradar has stopped working due to high load. More than 300,000 people watched the plane of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who, despite Chinaʼs threats, can visit Taiwan today.
Downdetector and DownForEveryoneOrJustMe services indicate a site failure.
Pelosiʼs plane took off from Kuala Lumpur at around 11:00 a.m. by Kyiv time and three hours later turned in the direction of Taiwan.
Meanwhile, China is drawing up troops in Fujian province, the closest to Taiwan. In social networks, there are videos of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and echelons with equipment.
Reuters writes that Chinese military aircraft flew dangerously over the line dividing the Taiwan Strait. PRC warships also approached the line.
Taiwanʼs troops are also on alert. They are currently tracking Chinese forces.
- On July 30, Nancy Pelosi started her Asian tour. Its route includes Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. Taiwan is not officially listed as a place to visit. The day before, China had already threatened the US with a military response.
- Pelosi is the third-ranking US official and could become the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. Joe Biden stated that the military said Pelosiʼs visit was not a good idea but called Chinaʼs criticism of the trip "clearly futile and unnecessary."
- China has threatened a military response to the US if Pelosi sets foot on the island. Against this background, American warships went to the shores of Taiwan.
- On August 1, the media reported that British MPs are also planning to visit Taiwan, despite Chinaʼs threat, and the European Union is preparing for strong sanctions against the PRC if Chinese troops attack Taiwan.