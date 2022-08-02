Taiwan has increased its level of combat readiness, and China has started military exercises

Taiwanʼs Ministry of Defense increased its combat readiness level from the morning of August 2 to the afternoon of August 4, amid a possible visit by The US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

As Reuters writes, such measures are taken due to Chinaʼs open threats to use troops. It is expected that Pelosi may arrive for a meeting with the president of Taiwan during this period.

Meanwhile, China has begun new military exercises in the South China Sea. They will last from August 2 to 6. During this period, the approach of third-party ships to the training area will be prohibited. The maneuvers will take place almost close to Taiwan.