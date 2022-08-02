Taiwan has increased its level of combat readiness, and China has started military exercises

Taiwanʼs Ministry of Defense increased its combat readiness level from the morning of August 2 to the afternoon of August 4, amid a possible visit by The US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.
As Reuters writes, such measures are taken due to Chinaʼs open threats to use troops. It is expected that Pelosi may arrive for a meeting with the president of Taiwan during this period.
Meanwhile, China has begun new military exercises in the South China Sea. They will last from August 2 to 6. During this period, the approach of third-party ships to the training area will be prohibited. The maneuvers will take place almost close to Taiwan.
- On July 30, Nancy Pelosi started her Asian tour. Its route includes Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. Taiwan is not officially listed as a place to visit. The day before, China had already threatened the US with a military response.
- Pelosi is the third-ranking US official and could become the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. Joe Biden said that, according to the military, Pelosiʼs visit was not a good idea, but called the Chinese criticism of the trip "clearly futile and unnecessary."
- China has threatened a military response to the US if Pelosi sets foot on the island. Against this background, American warships went to the shores of Taiwan.
- On August 1, the media reported that British MPs also plan to visit Taiwan, despite Chinaʼs threats, and the European Union is preparing for strong sanctions against the PRC if Chinese troops attack Taiwan.