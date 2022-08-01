Chinese troops “would not sit with their arms folded” if the speaker of the US House of Representatives visits Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Chinese military "would not sit with their arms folded" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

As Reuters writes, this next warning was against the background of media reports that Pelosi may make an unscheduled arrival in Taipei on August 2. Lijian says that because of Pelosiʼs status as the "No. 3 official in the U.S. government," her visit to Taiwan "will have egregious political consequences."

Meanwhile, the Japanese publication Nikkei Asia writes that American warships have gone to the shores of Taiwan. Among them are the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which returned to the South China Sea after entering the port of Singapore, the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, which is near Okinawa, and the amphibious assault ship USS America (departed from Japan).

Hawaii is home to the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, 37 warships and three more submarines that may also go to Taiwan.

It appears the military is creating a buffer zone for Pelosiʼs plane in case she decides to visit Taiwan.