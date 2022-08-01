The EU is preparing for a possible escalation between the US and China

The European Union fears that the conflict between the US and China over Taiwan may escalate. Brussels is preparing for a possible escalation.

Politico writes that Europe is reluctant to comment on the topic of Taiwan and disputes between the US and China. However, European diplomats admit that there is a danger of the situation getting out of control.

For the most part, EU countries are careful with their comments on this topic, but Great Britain is actively supporting Taiwan. London offered to arm the island and protect the population in order to avoid a situation like in Ukraine.

The EU notes that in the event of an escalation, it will side with the US and is already developing sanctions as a preventive measure.

"In the event of a military invasion, we have made it very clear that the EU, together with the United States and its allies, will take similar or even greater measures than we have now taken against Russia," said the new EU ambassador to China, Jorge Toledo.

In addition, the EU is urged to prepare for a possible armed confrontation, as the example of Ukraine shows that "worst-case scenarios" should be expected.

"The Europeans would do well to prepare for contingencies by supporting Taiwan, staying in close contact with Beijing and promoting de-escalation," said Boris Ruge, vice-chairman of the Munich Security Conference.