The Guardian: British MPs also plan to visit Taiwan despite Chinaʼs threats

Members of the House of Commons of Great Britain are going to visit Taiwan.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Earlier, American media reported on the plans of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan. China responded harshly to this information, threatening to launch a military strike on the island.

MPs will visit Taiwan later this year — probably in November or early December. Sources say the trip, which was originally planned for early this year but was postponed after one member of the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus, is intended to show Britainʼs support.