The main events of July 27: the Armed Forces liberated two villages in the Kherson oblast and struck the Antonivka bridge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated and cleared the villages of Andriivka and Lozove in Kherson Oblast. The operational command "South" reported that the Ukrainian aviation made four strikes on Russian strongholds in the Andriyivka, Bilohirka and Blagodatne areas, which made it possible to knock out the occupiers from two villages.

After the strikes on the Antonivka bridge near Kherson, it became impossible to move on it. The bridge itself has not yet been destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces keep the enemyʼs strategically important logistical and transport routes under fire control. The occupiers confirmed the strikes on the Antonivka bridge, but claim that it was not destroyed. This was stated by the collaborator Kirill Stremousov, who was appointed by the Russians as the head of the pro-Russian administration. At the same time, the administration itself says that the anti-aircraft defense allegedly shot down all Ukrainian missiles.

In the morning, Russian troops hit the Industrial District of Kharkiv with missiles from S-300 systems. The occupiers also shelled the Nikopol and Kryvorizky districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the head of the Oblast Administration reported. In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck twice from Grad. A 54-year-old woman was injured in Marganets. Eight five-story buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten and transport of an industrial enterprise were damaged.

In Chuguyiv, Kharkiv region, rescuers completed work on the site of the destroyed House of Culture, which lasted three days. The rescuers retrieved the bodies of all the dead — a man and two women — from under the rubble. Four people were rescued from the rubble.

The Russian occupiers are preparing for their pseudo-referendum in Luhansk oblast: they are printing propaganda materials, recruiting agitators, and bringing controllers from Russia.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the law No. 7414, which forbids collectors to come to the participants of hostilities and their families, said the head of the financial committee Danylo Hetmantsev.