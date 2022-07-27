”They start campaigning and hand out passports.” Serhiy Haidai talked about the preparation of the Russian pseudo-referendum in Luhansk oblast

The Russian occupiers are preparing for their pseudo-referendum in the Luhansk oblast: they are printing propaganda materials, they have recruited agitators, and they are bringing controllers from Russia.

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai, told the “Babel” journalist how exactly this is happening.

According to him, the Russians began to gradually remove collaborators from the authorities in the occupation bodies.

"They already have a clear plan. I donʼt know what they [the Russians] will do with them [collaborators]: either they will be sent somewhere, or they will disappear, or the alleged Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) will "work" again, — told Haidai.

The occupiers have already recruited people who are engaged in agitation in the captured territories. They also bring people from Russia to the Luhansk oblast who will monitor the pseudo-referendum, print newspapers and leaflets.

In addition, passports of the so-called "LPR" are distributed. Serhiy Haidai believes that Russian passports will also be distributed to people one hundred percent.

"Russian passports will be issued 100%. “LPR” passports are already being issued. They need a picture to show that the entire Luhansk oblast within the administrative boundaries is the "LPR" and that all the people there want to join the Russian Federation. Whatever, their propaganda and distribution of documents are well organized, unlike the communal services and life activities of the oblast," added the current head of the oblast military administration.

In response to the question of whether people who took passports from the occupiers would not be considered collaborators, Haidai replied that this "needs to be approached diplomatically." But there will be no forgiveness for collaborators.

"Of course, there will be no forgiveness for people who became collaborators. For those people who not only cooperate, but also surrender the pro-Ukrainian population of Luhansk oblast, and for those who participated in hostilities — everything will be tough and according to the law. And what to do with civilians, for whom the registration of a document becomes a matter of life or death? It is necessary to approach diplomatically. Radical theses that all those who stayed there are pro-Russian are not true. Different destinies, different situations, people need to be understood and in some places go to meet them after de-occupation," stated Haidai.

According to him, a huge number of people who are waiting for Ukraine, hate the occupiers and do not agree with them remain in Luhansk oblast.

"These people help us, send information, connect their children to the Ukrainian educational process," assured the head of oblast military administration.