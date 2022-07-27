The Czech Republic agreed to patrol the skies of Slovakia. This will allow the Slovaks to transfer their combat aircraft to Ukraine

The Czech government agreed to Slovakiaʼs request to patrol its skies. This will allow the Slovaks to transfer their combat aircraft to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

With such a request, Slovakia turned to the Czech Republic and Poland because it plans to send its old Soviet planes to storage in August. Instead, warplanes from the United States are waiting there.

In addition, the Slovak government stated that they are ready to transfer these Soviet aircraft to Ukraine. The country has 11 Soviet MiG-29 fighters.

The Czechs agreed to protect the airspace of Slovakia until the end of 2023. They will start doing it in September. All the details of such an agreement will be fixed in a joint declaration of Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.