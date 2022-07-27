KIIS: Over 80% of Ukrainians are not ready for territorial concessions to end the war against Russia

About 84% of Ukrainians are not ready for territorial concessions in order to end the war against Russia. Even if because of this the hostilities will last much longer and there will be a threat to the existence of Ukraine.

This is stated in the KIIS survey for July 6-20, 2022.

Only 10% of Ukrainians are ready to cede territories in exchange for peace. Another 6% of people are undecided.

Such unwillingness to cede territories is observed in all regions of Ukraine. The most in the west (87%), and the least in the east (77%). The situation in all regions, compared to May, has almost not changed, while in the east, unwillingness to give up territories has increased significantly — from 68% to 77%.

"The results of the study show that the consensus regarding the impossibility of concessions is observed among the population of all regions and among different linguistic and ethnic categories. Although Russia (and irresponsible Ukrainian politicians, "journalists" and "experts") tried to impose a "split" on Ukrainian society along various lines, today both residents of the West, and residents of the East, and Ukrainian-speaking residents, and Russian-speaking residents, and ethnic Ukrainians, and ethnic Russians have a common view on the impossibility of territorial concessions to the aggressor," said Anton Hrushetskyi, deputy director of KIIS.