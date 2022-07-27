”Rating”: 73% of surveyed Ukrainians believe that the countryʼs affairs are moving in the right way

In Ukraine, 73% of respondents believe that the countryʼs affairs are moving in the right way. 12% had the opposite opinion, another 15% could not estimate.

This is evidenced by the survey data of the "Rating" group, which was released on July 27.

Sociologists say that the number of those who assess the direction of the countryʼs development as correct is gradually decreasing, in favor of those who are undecided. In all regions and among all age groups, the assessment of the direction as correct continues to dominate.

As for changes in the economic situation of the family and the country over the past six months, 74% say that their personal situation has worsened (52% in January). At the same time, 25% hope that their personal economic situation will improve in the next 12 months, a quarter believe that it will not change, and a third have pessimistic views about it.

On the other hand, in the assessments of the future of the country, there is an increase in the number of optimistic assessments: those who believe that the economy will improve in the next year are today 34% (in April — 32%). Accordingly, the number of those who expect deterioration has decreased: from 42% to 37%.