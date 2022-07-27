The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the appointment of the MP, Andrii Kostin, as the Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the appointment of the MP from "Servant of the People" faction, Andrii Kostin, as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
This is reported on the website of the Council.
The initiator of the project is the President, Volodymyr Zelensky. Currently, the project has been submitted to the Committee on Law Enforcement Activities.
Previously, deputies collected signatures for the appointment of Kostin as the general prosecutor. The MP of "Holos" faction, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, wrote that such a procedure is not necessary for submitting the presidentʼs proposal, but it "creates the impression that the majority deputies ["Servants of the People"] are influencing something."
- In the evening of July 17, two presidential decrees were issued — on the removal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and on the removal of SSU head Ivan Bakanov from his duties. For the time being, the Venediktovaʼs duties of the Prosecutor General will be performed by the MP Oleksiy Simonenko, and Vasyl Malyuk, the First Deputy, will be the Head of the SSU.
- On July 18, Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a request for the dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov. On the morning of July 19, the president dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service and changed the heads of the SSU in five oblasts.
- On July 19, the commission determined the winner of the competition for the position of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office — NABU detective, Oleksandr Klymenko. He must be approved for the position by the Prosecutor General.
- On July 22, the MP of the "Holos", Yaroslav Zheleznyak, said that Malyuk may become the new head of the SSU, and Kostin, who is currently the head of the VRU Committee on Legal Policy, may become the Prosecutor General.
- The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arahamia, said that the new prosecutor general will be appointed within 10 days — by the end of the month. After that, the new Prosecutor General will appoint the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.