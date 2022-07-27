The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the appointment of the MP, Andrii Kostin, as the Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the appointment of the MP from "Servant of the People" faction, Andrii Kostin, as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the Council.

The initiator of the project is the President, Volodymyr Zelensky. Currently, the project has been submitted to the Committee on Law Enforcement Activities.

Previously, deputies collected signatures for the appointment of Kostin as the general prosecutor. The MP of "Holos" faction, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, wrote that such a procedure is not necessary for submitting the presidentʼs proposal, but it "creates the impression that the majority deputies ["Servants of the People"] are influencing something."