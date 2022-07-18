Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the dismissal of the head of the SBU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the dismissal of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov.
This is stated in the resolution on the website of the parliament.
The project has already been submitted for consideration by the leadership of the parliament.
Before that, peopleʼs deputy from the "Voice" party, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, said that Bakanovʼs dismissal will be considered at the next plenary session. This issue will be the first item on the agenda.
- On July 17, decrees No. 499 and No. 500 were published on the presidentʼs website, according to which Volodymyr Zelensky suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and dimissied the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his post.