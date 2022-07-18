Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the dismissal of the head of the SBU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the dismissal of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov.

This is stated in the resolution on the website of the parliament.

The project has already been submitted for consideration by the leadership of the parliament.

Before that, peopleʼs deputy from the "Voice" party, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, said that Bakanovʼs dismissal will be considered at the next plenary session. This issue will be the first item on the agenda.