The Rada is collecting signatures for the appointment of “Servant” (Servant of the People party member) Andrii Kostin as the Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada began collecting signatures for the appointment of Andrii Kostin, an MP from "Servant of the People," as the Prosecutor General. He took part in negotiations with Russia at the beginning of the war. In June of last year, he dropped out of the competition for the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, MP from "Holos" party, informed about this.

The MP noted that such a procedure is not necessary for the presidentʼs submission, but it "creates the impression that the majority of MPs ["Servants of the People"] have an influence on something."

Yurchyshyn says that the appointment of Kostin will be a typical landing of an inside person in the "necessary" chair.

"What does this show? On the one hand, OP [Presidentʼs Office] understands (at least part of it) that having an avatar in the face of [OP Deputy Chairman Oleh] Tatarov in the position of Prosecutor General will not be possible. And keeping him in the status of "acting" in a country at war is also not very attractive. But it is to trade bad for worse. And for this "worse" the chances to gather enough votes are real. Because he is their man, a "servant of the people" person. And he is also Yermakʼs man, another soldier of the president," Yurchyshyn wrote on Facebook.

He added that the candidacy for the position of the head of the Security Service has not changed — Vasyl Maliuk, the first deputy of the former head of the SBU.