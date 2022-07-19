The Commission determined the winner for the position of the head of the SAPO. The competition lasted almost two years

The Commission has determined the winner of the competition for the position of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) — NABU detective, Oleksandr Klymenko.

The corresponding decision was supported by the members of the commission at the meeting on July 19.

Now the commission must apply to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office to appoint Klymenko as the new head of the SAPO. In addition, the commission determined the winner for the position of the first deputy head of the SAPO — he became the prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Andrii Sinyuk.

The members of the commission also decided that the application for the appointment of the head of the SAPO will be submitted after the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office confirms that the candidates have passed a special check and have access to state secrets.