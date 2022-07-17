Zelenskyy called for the appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office and the launch of a competition for the election of the head of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

In his evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all competent authorities to start a competition to elect a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, as well as to appoint the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

"The term of office of the previous head of NABU has expired and a competitive procedure for the appointment of a new head must be upheld. I instructed the Prime Minister to intensify work in order to start the competition," the president said in his address.