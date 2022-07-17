Zelenskyy called for the appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office and the launch of a competition for the election of the head of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

In his evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all competent authorities to start a competition to elect a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, as well as to appoint the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.
"The term of office of the previous head of NABU has expired and a competitive procedure for the appointment of a new head must be upheld. I instructed the Prime Minister to intensify work in order to start the competition," the president said in his address.
- The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced the meeting of the commission for the election of the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office for July 19.
- The competition commission has not been able to elect a new head of the SAPO for almost two years, the reason for this being internal conflicts and alleged "pressure from the authorities". At the same time, two candidates for the positions of the head of the SAPO and the deputy head were still identified. According to scores, NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko should become the head of the SAPO, and prosecutor Andriy Sinyuk should become his deputy. But the commission cannot approve the final results.
- Activists accuse of delaying and disrupting the competition for members of the Verkhovna Rada commission, who are allegedly controlled by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Oleg Tatarov. They believe that Tatarov is trying to disrupt the contest, because NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko is winning. It was he who led the investigation into the case of the ex-director of Ukrbud, Maksym Mykytas, in which Tatarov also appeared
- Now the requirement to appoint the winner of the competition to the position of the head of the SAPO is in the list of mandatory requirements for the start of negotiations of Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.