The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced the meeting of the commission for the election of the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office for July 19

The General Prosecutorʼs Office still announced the meeting of the commission for the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office. It will take place on July 19.

This is reported on the GPO website.

"On July 19, 2022, at 10 a.m., another meeting of the commission for holding a competition for administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office will be held," the message reads.

For security reasons, the place of the meeting will be notified to the members of the commission separately.

The head of the commission, Kateryna Koval, said in a comment to Suspilne that the previous announcement was most likely deleted because there was no quorum at that time. The commission members agreed on a date that would be convenient for everyone. In addition, she noted that the commission is waiting for the courtʼs decision regarding the appeal filed by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office on the decision to cancel the procedure for conducting the competition.

"The court went into written proceedings without summoning the parties, and we do not take part in the hearing. But we are sure that the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv will be overturned. And as soon as this happens, on the basis of our current order, we will complete the tender procedures, approve the tender commissionʼs decision, the final results of the conducted tender and submit a proposal for the appointment of the head," she stressed.