The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced the meeting of the commission for the election of the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office for July 19

The General Prosecutorʼs Office still announced the meeting of the commission for the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office. It will take place on July 19.
This is reported on the GPO website.
"On July 19, 2022, at 10 a.m., another meeting of the commission for holding a competition for administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office will be held," the message reads.
For security reasons, the place of the meeting will be notified to the members of the commission separately.
The head of the commission, Kateryna Koval, said in a comment to Suspilne that the previous announcement was most likely deleted because there was no quorum at that time. The commission members agreed on a date that would be convenient for everyone. In addition, she noted that the commission is waiting for the courtʼs decision regarding the appeal filed by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office on the decision to cancel the procedure for conducting the competition.
"The court went into written proceedings without summoning the parties, and we do not take part in the hearing. But we are sure that the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv will be overturned. And as soon as this happens, on the basis of our current order, we will complete the tender procedures, approve the tender commissionʼs decision, the final results of the conducted tender and submit a proposal for the appointment of the head," she stressed.
- The competition commission has not been able to elect a new head of the SAPO for almost two years, the reason for this being internal conflicts and alleged "pressure from the authorities". At the same time, two candidates for the positions of the head of the SAPO and the deputy head were still identified. According to scores, NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko should become the head of the SAPO, and prosecutor Andriy Sinyuk should become his deputy. But the commission cannot approve the final results.
- Activists accuse of delaying and disrupting the competition for members of the Verkhovna Rada commission, who are allegedly controlled by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Oleg Tatarov. They believe that Tatarov is trying to disrupt the contest, because NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko is winning. It was he who led the investigation into the case of the ex-director of Ukrbud, Maksym Mykytas, in which Tatarov also appeared.
- Now the requirement to appoint the winner of the competition to the position of the head of the SAPO is in the list of mandatory requirements for the start of negotiations of Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.